The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) and the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

LSU ranks 107th in scoring defense this season (31 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 44 points per game. With 451.4 total yards per game on offense, Missouri ranks 32nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 29th, allowing 317.2 total yards per game.

LSU vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

LSU vs. Missouri Key Statistics

LSU Missouri 551.6 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.4 (30th) 429.4 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.2 (38th) 198 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147 (80th) 353.6 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (14th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (115th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 1,711 passing yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 292 yards (58.4 ypg) on 60 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 354 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 625 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 33 passes while averaging 107.4 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has racked up eight catches for 150 yards, an average of 30 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has put up 1,468 passing yards, or 293.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.5% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Cody Schrader has run for 463 yards on 81 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Nathaniel Peat has collected 257 yards (on 56 carries) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing five passes for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Luther Burden III has collected 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 644 (128.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put together a 254-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 36 targets.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 193 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) this season.

