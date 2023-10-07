Matt Wallner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on October 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will square off to start the ALDS.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.
- Wallner has had a hit in 34 of 74 games this season (45.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this season (27%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 41.9% of his games this year (31 of 74), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.229
|.394
|OBP
|.339
|.581
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|47/15
|K/BB
|33/13
|2
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 40-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.