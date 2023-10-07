Minnesota vs. Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wolverines. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Minnesota vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Under (46)
|Michigan 31, Minnesota 12
Minnesota Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Gophers have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.
- Two of the Golden Gophers' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- Minnesota games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.5 points, 0.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 93.3% chance to win.
- The Wolverines have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Michigan is winless against the spread when it has played as 18.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).
- One of the Wolverines' four games this season has hit the over.
- Michigan games have had an average of 51 points this season, five points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Golden Gophers vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan
|34.4
|6
|31.8
|5.8
|45
|7
|Minnesota
|24
|21.6
|24.3
|13.3
|23.5
|34
