The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by giving up only 6.0 points per game. The offense ranks 39th (34.4 points per game). From an offensive angle, Minnesota is accumulating 342.2 total yards per game (103rd-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS defensively (361.4 total yards surrendered per game).

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Minnesota Michigan 342.2 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.4 (57th) 361.4 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.2 (7th) 193.2 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.0 (40th) 149.0 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.4 (75th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (27th) 10 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (79th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has racked up 745 yards on 58.7% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 92 yards with two scores.

Darius Taylor has rushed for 532 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Sean Tyler has run for 183 yards across 40 attempts.

Daniel Jackson's 252 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions on 36 targets with four touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put up a 227-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 31 targets.

Lemeke Brockington's five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (14.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 1,071 yards (214.2 ypg) on 83-of-105 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 74 times for 425 yards (85.0 per game), scoring nine times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 47 times this year and racked up 157 yards (31.4 per game). He's also helped out in the pass game with 12 grabs for 103 yards

Roman Wilson's team-high 326 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 25 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 256 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 181 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per contest.

