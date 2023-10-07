On Saturday, October 7 at 4:45 PM ET, the Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander will get the nod for the Astros, while Bailey Ober will take the hill for the Twins.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Twins have +125 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 61 out of the 113 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 36-33 record (winning 52.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those games.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+185) Max Kepler 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+195) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +800 5th 1st

