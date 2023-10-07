The Week 6 college football schedule included two games featuring SWAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State | Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State

Week 6 SWAC Results

Alabama State 19 Bethune-Cookman 14

Alabama State Leaders

Passing: Damon Stewart (8-for-13, 150 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Damon Stewart (8-for-13, 150 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dematrius Davis (11 ATT, 50 YDS)

Dematrius Davis (11 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Kisean Johnson (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS)

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Passing: Walter Simmons III (13-for-22, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Walter Simmons III (13-for-22, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jimmie Robinson III (22 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)

Jimmie Robinson III (22 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaylin Terzado (5 TAR, 3 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Alabama State Bethune-Cookman 312 Total Yards 198 204 Passing Yards 75 108 Rushing Yards 123 1 Turnovers 0

Jackson State 45 Alabama A&M 30

Jackson State Leaders

Passing: Jason Brown (14-for-26, 202 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jason Brown (14-for-26, 202 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Irvin Mulligan (23 ATT, 115 YDS)

Irvin Mulligan (23 ATT, 115 YDS) Receiving: Fabian McCray (2 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Alabama A&M Leaders

Passing: Xaiver Lankford (21-for-36, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Xaiver Lankford (21-for-36, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Donovan Eaglin (10 ATT, 53 YDS)

Donovan Eaglin (10 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Cameron Young (8 TAR, 8 REC, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Jackson State Alabama A&M 406 Total Yards 384 202 Passing Yards 277 204 Rushing Yards 107 0 Turnovers 3

Next Week's SWAC Games

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN Favorite: -

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Fubo | ESPN+ Favorite: -

Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Daytona Stadium

Daytona Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: Jaguar Sports Network

Jaguar Sports Network Favorite: -

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

