The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLDS on Monday at 9:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Bobby Miller is starting for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 249 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball, slugging .456.

The Dodgers rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (906 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.205).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 483 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.323 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

Miller has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller enters this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (17-9) for his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 26th start in a row.

He has made 34 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Rockies L 14-5 Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison 10/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 10/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 10/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

