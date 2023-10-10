Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all knotted up at 1-1.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .270.

In 54 of 91 games this year (59.3%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (11.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 30.8% of his games this season (28 of 91), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .306 .318 OBP .377 .416 SLG .472 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings