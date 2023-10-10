On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .255.

Polanco has had a hit in 60 of 84 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (21.4%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has an RBI in 31 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (40.5%), including four games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .271 AVG .238 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .374 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 44/18 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings