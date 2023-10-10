Ryan Jeffers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in ALDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of them.
- He has homered in 13 games this season (13.8%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (26 of 94), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.373
|.533
|SLG
|.450
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
