Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (87-75) versus the Houston Astros (90-72) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on October 10.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 113 times this season and won 69, or 61.1%, of those games.

Minnesota is 47-34 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule