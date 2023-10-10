The ALDS rolls on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros live on FOX from Target Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series following the first two games. Cristian Javier is starting for the Astros while the Twins have yet to name their starter.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is seventh in baseball, slugging .428.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins' .326 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Gray has collected 17 quality starts this season.

Gray has put up 28 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home - -

