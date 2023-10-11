Carlos Correa -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros up 2-1.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season.

Correa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474.

Correa has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 138 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 13% of his games in 2023 (18 of 138), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (46 of 138), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (38.4%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 70 .212 AVG .245 .295 OBP .327 .357 SLG .436 21 XBH 28 6 HR 12 28 RBI 37 66/28 K/BB 65/31 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings