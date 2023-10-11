Royce Lewis vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 45 of 63 games this season (71.4%) Lewis has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In 27.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 27 games this season (42.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (52.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.371
|.317
|OBP
|.431
|.491
|SLG
|.610
|13
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|30
|30/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Urquidy (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 30, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.