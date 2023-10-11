Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: FS1
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have won 69, or 60.5%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has a record of 59-41 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 778 total runs this season.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander
October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez
October 10 Astros L 9-1 Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier
October 11 Astros - Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy

