The ALDS rolls on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros live on FS1 from Target Field. The Astros would advance to the ALCS with a Game 4 win while the Twins hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Jose Urquidy is starting for the Astros and Joe Ryan is the Twins' starter in this matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins' .326 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Ryan (11-10) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Ryan heads into this game with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros L 9-1 Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Jose Urquidy

