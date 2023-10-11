Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will match up with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11 at Target Field. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Astros.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 69 (60.5%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 59-41 (winning 59% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 14 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Willi Castro 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 1st

