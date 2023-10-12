If you live in Hennepin County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rocori High School at Academy Of Holy Angels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Richfield, MN

Richfield, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Brooklyn Center High School at St Paul Johnson High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 13

3:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

John F Kennedy Sr High School at Humboldt Senior High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on October 13

5:15 PM CT on October 13 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Community High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Croix Prep Academy at Edison High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School at Columbia Heights High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park Senior High School at Washburn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN Conference: Lake

Lake How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayzata High School at Hopkins High School