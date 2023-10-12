Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Hennepin County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rocori High School at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Richfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Brooklyn Center High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F Kennedy Sr High School at Humboldt Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Croix Prep Academy at Edison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park Senior High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- Conference: Lake
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayzata High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- Conference: Lake
- How to Stream: Watch Here
