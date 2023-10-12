Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lac qui Parle County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Dawson-Boyd High School at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Clara City, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lac Qui Parle Valley High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
