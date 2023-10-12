Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Louis County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Louis County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherry School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Mountain Iron, MN
- Conference: Arrowhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Duluth East High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: North Branch, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Woods High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cook, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.