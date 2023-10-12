The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers hit the ice at Xcel Energy Center for the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.

As the action begins for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we pick to take home the victory in Thursday's action.

Wild vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Wild 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-125)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.9)

Wild vs Panthers Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild were 46-25-11 overall and 13-11-24 in overtime games last season.

Minnesota was 13-8-5 (31 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times last season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they had a 3-9-2 record, picking up eight points.

Minnesota took 19 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (9-8-1 record).

The Wild scored at least three goals in 51 games (36-8-7, 79 points).

In the 39 games when Minnesota recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 24-13-2 record (50 points).

In the 44 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota was 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild were outshot by their opponent 42 times, and went 24-12-6 (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 18th 30.9 Shots 36.8 1st 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 15th 21.43% Power Play % 22.83% 10th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 75.95% 23rd

Wild vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

