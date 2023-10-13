Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Le Sueur County, Minnesota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Lyon County
  • Chippewa County
  • Saint Louis County
  • Wright County
  • Lac qui Parle County
  • Stearns County
  • Waseca County
  • Hennepin County

    • Le Sueur County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Le Sueur-Henderson High School at Blue Earth Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Blue Earth, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.