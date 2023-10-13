If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Martin County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Martin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Worthington High School at Fairmont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Fairmont, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

