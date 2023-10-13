As action in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Nuria Parrizas Diaz versus Lesia Tsurenko. Parrizas Diaz's odds to win this tournament at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir are +1200.

Parrizas Diaz at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Parrizas Diaz's Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 9:30 AM ET, Parrizas Diaz will face Tsurenko in the quarterfinals, after beating Katarina Zavatska 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the previous round.

Parrizas Diaz Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Parrizas Diaz defeated No. 171-ranked Zavatska, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Parrizas Diaz is 13-16 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

In eight tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Parrizas Diaz has gone 9-8.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Parrizas Diaz has played 29 matches and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Parrizas Diaz has played 17 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.6 games per match while winning 48.1% of games.

Over the past year, Parrizas Diaz has been victorious in 32.8% of her return games and 57.1% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Parrizas Diaz has been victorious in 30.8% of her return games and 61.5% of her service games.

