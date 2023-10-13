Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Rice County, Minnesota, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Rice County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Century High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Northfield, MN
- Conference: Big 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
