Estonia versus Azerbaijan in a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match is one of many strong options on Friday's soccer schedule.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Estonia vs Azerbaijan

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Netherlands vs France

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: England vs Australia

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Austria vs Belgium

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Portugal vs Slovakia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Republic of Ireland vs Greece

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland vs Luxembourg

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network

Watch College Soccer: Rutgers vs Wisconsin

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Deportivo Maldonado vs Peñarol

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV

Watch College Soccer: Duke vs NC State

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Utah

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

