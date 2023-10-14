Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Colorado State Rams and Boise State Broncos square off at 9:45 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Rams. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+8.5) Over (60.5) Colorado State 34, Boise State 30

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Broncos have posted one win against the spread this year.

Boise State is winless against the spread when it is 8.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

This season, four of the Broncos' five games have gone over the point total.

Boise State games this season have posted an average total of 56.1, which is 4.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 27.0%.

The Rams is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

Out of Rams four games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total in Colorado State games this season is 3.1 less points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Broncos vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 29.7 30.8 31.0 21.0 28.3 40.7 Colorado State 31.0 36.0 32.5 35.0 30.0 36.7

