Following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Eric Cole is in 34th at -5.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Cole has shot under par 16 times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Cole has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Cole hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 14th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 28 -8 270 0 25 3 4 $3.8M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Cole finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than average.

The courses that Cole has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,275 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 43rd percentile among all competitors.

Cole shot better than 38% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Cole recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cole carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Cole's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last outing, Cole's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Cole ended the Sanderson Farms Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cole recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

