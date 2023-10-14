Matt Wallace is in 20th place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to place a bet on Matt Wallace at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished under par 10 times and scored nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Wallace has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Wallace has had an average finish of 52nd.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Wallace has had an average finish of 52nd in his past five events.

Wallace will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -4 267 1 11 1 2 $1.2M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Wallace's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 21st.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Wallace finished 28th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,255-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The courses that Wallace has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,300 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 61st percentile.

Wallace shot better than just 30% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Wallace recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Wallace carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Wallace carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last outing, Wallace's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Wallace finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Wallace finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Wallace's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

