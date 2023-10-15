With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Chicago Bears in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jordan Addison a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

Addison has grabbed 19 passes for 249 yards (49.8 per game) and three scores this year.

Addison has tallied a touchdown catch in three of five games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1

