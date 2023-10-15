The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Vikings vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Vikings to walk away with the win, but the model spread (3.8) is 0.8 points further in their direction.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 62.4%.
  • The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • The Bears have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
  • Chicago has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Minnesota (-3)
    • The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-3-1).
    • Minnesota has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Bears have covered the spread once in five games with a set spread.
    • In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears have an ATS record of 1-1-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
    • These two teams average 45 points per game combined, 1.5 more than the total of 43.5.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.3 more points per game (55.8) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
    • One of the Vikings' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
    • Out of Bears five games with a set total, all have hit the over.

    T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 50.8 2

    Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 228.6 11 38.2 1

