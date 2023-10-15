Based on our projections, the best bet versus the spread among Week 7's 53 Football Bowl Subdivision games is Duke (-3.5) -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.

Get computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Duke -3.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 18.9 points

October 14 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Louisville -8 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 19.6 points

October 14 TV Channel: The CW

Pick: Colorado State +7.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams

Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 3.4 points

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. Navy

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 6.7 points

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 11.4 points

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Fubo

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 44.5 - Navy vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers Projected Total: 53.1 points

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Over 42.5 - Wyoming vs. Air Force

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons

Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 50.4 points

October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Over 36.5 - Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Total: 44.0 points

October 14 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Under 67.5 - Oregon vs. Washington

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 60.8 points

October 14 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Under 53.5 - UCLA vs. Oregon State

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers

UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers Projected Total: 47.2 points

October 14 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

