Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Anoka County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Brainerd High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Anoka High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
