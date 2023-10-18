How to Watch the Penguins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 18
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
See the Penguins-Red Wings game on TNT and Max.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
- The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.
- The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.
- The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|82
|25
|76
|101
|101
|81
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|82
|33
|60
|93
|67
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|82
|27
|56
|83
|105
|82
|49.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|78
|36
|37
|73
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|82
|28
|32
|60
|42
|29
|47.6%
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Red Wings gave up 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
- With 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), the Red Wings were 14th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
