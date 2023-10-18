Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 3 on October 18, 2023
Player props are listed for Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (13-6) for his 28th start of the season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Scherzer has started 27 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 12
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 6
|3.0
|6
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .327/.390/.623 so far this year.
- Seager has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, nine walks and an RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 8
|0-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.369/.517 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has recorded 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the season.
- Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
