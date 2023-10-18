Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rock County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Rock County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Rock County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
New Ulm High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
