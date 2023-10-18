Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County This Week
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Wadena County, Minnesota is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Wadena Deer Creek High School at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 18
- Location: Staples, MN
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.