The Minnesota Wild, Mats Zuccarello included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Zuccarello had a plus-minus rating of -3, and averaged 19:12 on the ice.

He had a goal in 19 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Zuccarello had an assist in 40 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.