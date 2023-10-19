How to Watch the Wild vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI to see the Wild meet the Kings.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.
- The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the league's 10th-best offense.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.
- The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the league.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
