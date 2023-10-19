Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Wild-Los Angeles Kings matchup at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wild vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has five points (one goal, four assists) and plays an average of 21:12 per game.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 17 1 2 3 6 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 0 1 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing five points (zero goals, five assists) to the team.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 17 0 3 3 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Joel Eriksson Ek has four total points for Minnesota, with three goals and one assist.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 17 2 0 2 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 12 1 1 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Trevor Moore's three goals and one assist in three games for Los Angeles add up to four total points on the season.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Anze Kopitar has racked up four points this season, with two goals and two assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.