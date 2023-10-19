2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following one round of play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Collin Morikawa leads (-6). Watch the second round from Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan.
How to Watch the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Start Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Collin Morikawa
|1st
|-6
|64
|Mikumu Horikawa
|2nd
|-5
|65
|Eric Cole
|2nd
|-5
|65
|Robby Shelton
|2nd
|-5
|65
|Emiliano Grillo
|2nd
|-5
|65
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:29 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Keegan Bradley (-3/8th), Hideki Matsuyama (-1/26th), Rickie Fowler (+1/53rd)
|9:35 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Kurt Kitayama (+1/53rd), Taylor Moore (+1/53rd), Xander Schauffele (-3/8th)
|8:07 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Nick Taylor (-2/17th), Tom Hoge (-2/17th), J.J. Spaun (-1/26th)
|9:24 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Lee Hodges (E/40th), Adam Schenk (+3/67th), Adam Svensson (+3/67th)
|7:56 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Nicolai Hojgaard (-5/2nd), Beau Hossler (-2/17th), Ryo Hisatsune (-1/26th)
|8:07 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Sung-Jae Im (-3/8th), Sahith Theegala (-3/8th), Kaito Onishi (E/40th)
|9:46 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Takumi Kanaya (-1/26th), Eric Cole (-5/2nd), Will Gordon (-3/8th)
|8:29 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Dylan Wu (+2/61st), Sam Ryder (+2/61st), Michael Kim (E/40th)
|9:13 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Mackenzie Hughes (E/40th), Matt Wallace (-1/26th), Joel Dahmen (-3/8th)
|8:18 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Garrick Higgo (+12/78th), Emiliano Grillo (-5/2nd), Davis Riley (E/40th)
