In the upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brandon Duhaime to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

