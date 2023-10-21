Mats Zuccarello will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Zuccarello's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is -5.

Through four games this year, Zuccarello has yet to score a goal.

Zuccarello has a point in all four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Zuccarello has an assist in all four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zuccarello's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 12 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 6 Points 1 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

