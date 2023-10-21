The outings in a Week 8 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Minnesota include the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Stetson Hatters

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Spec Martin Municipal Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)

