Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The outings in a Week 8 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Minnesota include the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)
