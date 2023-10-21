The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Iowa owns the 11th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (14.9 points allowed per game), but rank 20th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (20.9 points per game). Minnesota has been sputtering on offense, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 21.7 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, giving up 26.7 points per contest (77th-ranked).

Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Minnesota vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Minnesota Iowa 313.3 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.4 (133rd) 373.2 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.4 (50th) 180.5 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (100th) 132.8 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.6 (131st) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 797 yards on 55.9% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 83 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 87 times for 532 yards (88.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Sean Tyler has run for 199 yards across 46 attempts.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 286 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has totaled 227 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) on 19 receptions.

Lemeke Brockington's five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has recorded 505 yards (72.1 ypg) on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 459 yards on 75 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 68 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 21 receptions for 299 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Luke Lachey has put up a 131-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets.

Nico Ragaini's 10 catches are good enough for 83 yards.

