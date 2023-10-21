On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Samuel Walker going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Samuel Walker score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)

Walker 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of nine games last season, Walker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Walker produced zero points on the power play last season.

Walker's shooting percentage last season was 12.5%. He averaged 0.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets ranked 31st in goals against, conceding 329 total goals (4.0 per game) in league action.

The Blue Jackets did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

