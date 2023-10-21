St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies are expected to win their game versus the Stetson Hatters at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|St. Thomas (MN) (-1.2)
|52.4
|St. Thomas (MN) 27, Stetson 26
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread last season.
- The Tommies and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of nine times last season.
Stetson Betting Info (2022)
- The Hatters covered five times in eight matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Hatters games.
Tommies vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Stetson
|27.0
|34.0
|30.0
|29.7
|24.0
|38.3
|St. Thomas (MN)
|20.3
|28.4
|29.3
|21.3
|13.5
|33.8
