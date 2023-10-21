The Stetson Hatters (3-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

Stetson is averaging 350.8 yards per game on offense this season (66th in the FCS), and is allowing 305.7 yards per game (29th) on the defensive side of the ball. St. Thomas (MN) is putting up 20.3 points per contest on offense this season (91st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.4 points per game (73rd-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Stetson Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Stetson 277.1 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (73rd) 299.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.7 (22nd) 150.1 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132 (74th) 127 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (50th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has racked up 591 yards on 58.4% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 104 times for 577 yards (82.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has run for 295 yards across 70 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's 308 receiving yards (44 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 catches on nine targets with one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught 15 passes and compiled 135 receiving yards (19.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Colin Chase's 14 grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 119 yards (17 ypg).

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has 779 yards passing for Stetson, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has racked up 326 yards on 58 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Devon Brewer has carried the ball 76 times for 255 yards (42.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin's 394 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has registered 30 catches and three touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has caught 21 passes for 308 yards (51.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has compiled 15 catches for 215 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game.

