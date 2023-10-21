Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which includes six games involving teams from the Big 12. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
