Arthur Fils (No. 38 ranking) will take on Alexander Bublik (No. 36) in the final of the European Open on Sunday, October 22.

Fils is the favorite (-145) in the tournament final versus Bublik (+115).

Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information

Tournament: The European Open

The European Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 22

Sunday, October 22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 59.2% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Alexander Bublik -145 Odds to Win Match +115 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Arthur Fils vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Fils advanced past No. 7-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6, 7-6.

Bublik will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 127-ranked Maximilian Marterer in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fils has played 23.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.

Through 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, Fils has played 24.7 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.2% of them.

Bublik has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.

Bublik has averaged 23.5 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 44.8% of those games.

Fils and Bublik have not competed against each other since 2015.

